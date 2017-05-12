Federal Authorities Round Up MS-13 Gang Members

Over the past six weeks, federal authorities have rounded up more than 1,300 gang members across the nation in what they are calling a “gang surge.” This includes members of the violent MS-13 gang on Long Island.

From March 26 to May 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surged known gang strongholds such as Los Angeles, San Antonio, Newark, and Long Island.

In New York State, 151 gang members were arrested, which includes 21 MS-13 members on Long Island.

They face transnational charges including drug trafficking, the smuggling of people and weapons into the United States, sex trafficking, and murder.

The gang surge targeted members of MS-13, the Bloods, and the Crips.