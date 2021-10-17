-
Nelson Pinos was forced to leave his New Haven home and family to seek sanctuary in a church to avoid deportation in 2017.The U.S. Immigration and Customs…
Connecticut Democrats close to a deal with the governor to legalize the adult use of recreational pot. A rally to preserve Shinnecock Indian lands, travel…
Connecticut will again be eligible to receive more than $6 million dollars in federal policing grants that had been suspended by the Trump administration…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation this week to bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials from arresting undocumented…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong plans to sue Immigration and Customs Enforcement over a policy that would ban international students if their…
Eighteen immigrants at an ICE detention center in Alabama sued for emergency release last week. The plaintiffs claim their pre-existing health conditions…
So-called sanctuary cities in Connecticut and New York will have to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, if those states want millions in federal…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump on Thursday in an effort to keep the state enrolled in the trusted traveler programs. The…
New York’s Attorney General has now filed papers in a lawsuit against the federal government for preventing New Yorkers from enrolling or re-enrolling in…
A Guatemalan teenager living in Connecticut has been granted asylum in the U.S. after having been detained by immigration authorities for more than three…