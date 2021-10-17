-
The Suffolk County Village of Islandia will have a contested election for the first time in over a decade. Concern over the Jake’s 58 Video Lottery…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state will work with hotel chains and non-profits to fight human trafficking.Starting this year, hotel…
-
Construction is underway on a new Video Lottery Terminal casino in the Marriott Hotel in Islandia, Long Island. Delaware North, the company that recently…
-
Opponents of a proposed Video Lottery Terminal Casino in Suffolk County are suing to overturn its approval by the Islandia Village Board.The suit, filed…
-
Residents of the Suffolk County village of Islandia are up in arms over plans to build a casino at the Islandia Marriott hotel in the village.At an…
-
Starwood is taking a revised buyout bid from Marriott, three days after the hotel called off their deal in favor of an offer for the Connecticut-based…