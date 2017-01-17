© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

In N.Y., Disabled Groups Seek Money In Budget To Pay Better Wages

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published January 17, 2017 at 9:10 AM EST
befair.jpg
Courtesy of BFair2DirectCare
/
Twitter
Developmentally disabled New Yorkers and their caregivers demonstrate outside Governor Cuomo's speech in Albany last week.

Governor Cuomo is dues to release his budget on Tuesday, and agencies that work with the intellectually disabled are among those hoping for more funds. They say they need help in order to pay their workers the new, higher minimum wage.

New York’s minimum wage is going up over the next few years, to $15 eventually in New York City and lesser amounts upstate. Groups that provide services for the developmentally disabled rely on Medicaid reimbursements to pay their workers, and they say they’ll have a hard time meeting the higher wages without more money from the state. Michael Seereiter, with the New York State Rehabilitation Association, is part of group that held a demonstration outside one of Governor Cuomo’s State of the State speeches in Albany. He says $45 million is needed.

“We’re in are a real crisis at this point,” he said. “If we don’t get this corrected and don’t get funding in this year’s budget, I think we’re going to see organizations fall, quite frankly.”

The governor did not mention the funding in his speeches. The groups hope he’ll come through in the state budget.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandAlbanyNew Yorkminimum wageGovernor Andrew CuomoDevelopmental Disabilities
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt