Violent protests by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump at the state capitols in Connecticut and New York never materialized on Sunday.State…
Prison reform advocates in New York are eyeing the supermajority Democrats have in the state Senate and drawing up a list of changes they want made to the…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law Tuesday a measure that tries to deter frivolous lawsuits meant to intimidate or suppress free speech.These…
Pay raises for 80,000 state government employees in New York have been deferred a third time, according to the Civil Service Employees Association.The pay…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making the rounds of national news programs now that he has become the target of a lawsuit by the National Rifle Association.Cuomo, a…
New York’s union leaders are condemning the US Supreme Court decision which upheld the right of a worker not to pay union dues. But a newly passed state…
When Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon called for a state Moreland Act Commission to investigate government corruption Tuesday, she was not…
Governor Cuomo spoke publicly for the first time since his former closest aide was convicted of running two bribery schemes while working for the governor…
As a jury continues to deliberate in the bribery trial of Governor Cuomo’s former top aide, Cuomo has been keeping his focus on other matters, including…
The jury is deadlocked in the federal corruption trial of former top aide to Governor Cuomo, Joe Percoco. The judge in the case is giving jurors Wednesday…