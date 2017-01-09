© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cuomo Confirms Indian Point Shutdown

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published January 9, 2017 at 2:26 PM EST
indianpoint_apjuliejacobson_170109.jpg
Julie Jacobson
/
AP
The Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, N.Y., as seen from across the Hudson River in Tomkins Cove, N.Y.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., confirmed that Entergy Corp. will shut down the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester by 2021.

The governor argues that operating a nuclear plant so close to New York City is a potential safety hazard.

Indian Point produces 2,000 megawatts of electrical power – about a quarter of the power used in New York City and Westchester County.

Cuomo says transmission upgrades and efficiency measures equaling more than 700 megawatts are already in-service.

He says other generation resources ready to come online by 2021 will help generate more than enough electrical power to replace Indian Point's capacity.

Portions of western Connecticut and Long Island are within a 50-mile radius of Indian Point.

Tags

NewsLong IslandConnecticutNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoNuclear PowerIndian Point
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner