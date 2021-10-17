-
Governor Cuomo says he’ll sign an executive order committing the state to meet the Paris accord standards, calling President Trump’s decision to withdraw…
The New York State Assembly held a hearing on Governor Cuomo’s plan to spend $8 billion in subsidies to keep three upstate nuclear power plants operating…
Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., confirmed that Entergy Corp. will shut down the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester by 2021.The governor…
The Cuomo administration has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline near the nuclear power station…
Federal nuclear regulators are cancelling a study to examine cancer risks near U.S. nuclear power plants. The study was supposed to find out if living…