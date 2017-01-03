© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Announces Plan For Free In-State Tuition

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published January 3, 2017 at 2:47 PM EST
cuomotuition_flickrcuomo_170103.jpg
Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo
/
Flickr
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, unveiling the first signature proposal of his 2017 agenda: making college tuition-free for New York’s middle-class families at all SUNY and CUNY two- and four-year colleges.";

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants free college tuition for students in families making less than $125,000 a year. At an estimated cost of $163 million a year, the program would triple state funding for higher education. But the plan may not reach as many students as the governor claims.

Cuomo offered few details on the plan, which would require support from the state legislature. Cuomo says as many as 940,000 households would be eligible and that the plan would be phased in over three years, offering tuition "to a state two-year school or a four-year school, if you come from any family earning $125,000 or less, the state will provide free tuition."

Right now several states offer free tuition to community colleges and technical schools, but none pay for college or university tuition. Also, tuition is only part of the cost of college. Living expenses account for one-half to three-quarters of the cost, according to Sandy Baum, who studies education costs at the Urban Institute.

Baum says Cuomo's program won't send more kids to college "because what's most important for college access is increasing the amount of funding available to low and moderate students, who already have their tuition paid for at public colleges through state and federal grants, but really struggle with their living expenses."

Baum calls Cuomo's program an expensive subsidy for middle class families who already send their kids to college. Cuomo, who is occasionally rumored to have presidential ambitions, made his announcement with former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Sanders galvanized younger voters in last year's election with promises of free college tuition.

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoBernie SandersHigher EducationTuition
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
