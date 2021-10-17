-
Environment groups and scientists on Long Island have announced an incentive program that will pay oyster farmers to grow kelp.New research from Stony…
Suffolk County says new septic systems are working to filter out nitrogen in the local water supply.The East Hampton Star reports that the combined use of…
This summer, every major bay and estuary on Long Island had to deal with toxic algal blooms, low oxygen in the water, or both. That’s according to a new…
Scientists are excited about a possible low-cost solution to the nitrogen pollution problem in Suffolk. They discussed their findings at the New York…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has signed a bill into law that would ban the installation of cesspools in the county.While Suffolk County already…
East Hampton has become the first town in Suffolk County to require low-nitrogen septic systems in all new buildings. It’s one of two laws passed to help…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants New York State to help residents replace their aging septic systems.Bellone says a $50 million investment by…
In order to cut nitrogen levels in the Western Bays, Nassau County will divert wastewater from the Bay Park Treatment Plant in East Rockaway to one in…
The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a $10 million grant program to help homeowners pay for new septic systems as part of an effort to combat…
New upgrades to Northport’s wastewater treatment plant, which the village hopes will minimize nitrogen output into Long Island Sound, will be completed by…