A new app allows Long Island residents to monitor the safety and quality of the water at local beaches.The Long Island Beach and Water Quality App was…
The environmental group Save the Sound has released its annual report card on the water quality at more than 200 beaches on Long Island Sound. Almost 80%…
On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced funding for local governments and advocacy groups to improve the quality of Long Island…
Every major bay on Long Island was hit with toxic algal blooms this summer. The algae starves the water of oxygen and causes massive fish kills, according…
On Long Island, the town of Southampton will consider a multimillion-dollar underwater pipe that would flush polluted water out of Shinnecock Bay.New York…
A new environmental report card has assigned grades for the water quality in Long Island Sound. The eastern part of the Sound received an “A+.” But water…
A research boat called the Spirit of the Sound glides away from the pier at Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium and across Norwalk Harbor. Boats like this one are…
A national water quality study has revealed that many drinking water samples from Long Island and Connecticut have tested positive for the toxin,…
At a joint hearing in Smithtown, New York, State Senate and Assembly Committees heard testimony on Suffolk County’s ongoing nitrogen water quality…
Some Suffolk County lawmakers are concerned about how a county grant to study shellfish is spent. Lawmakers got some details about the program on Monday.