Long Island News

In Wake Of Orlando, Stonewall Vigil Attracts Thousands

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published June 14, 2016 at 9:54 AM EDT
stonewall_ts_160614.jpg
Terry Sheridan
/
WSHU

Thousands gathered Monday night in front of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York to remember the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBT nightclub in Orlando. They also called for the federal government to enact gun control legislation.

People attending the vigil said they had to come here to the birthplace of the gay rights movement to show solidarity and strength following the massacre.

“Unsuspecting, innocent people, it’s a scary situation. It’s a terrible tragedy, but I’m very happy to see so many people coming together,” said one attendee.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged those attending to channel their grief, anger and energy to passing gun control.

“Until we have a national policy, none of us are safe. This is an American curse. It not an international curse. And we should learn, and we should move forward.”

Cuomo said “enough is enough.”

