Albany corruption

It’s been over a month since Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) hired a special investigator in response to a federal probe of his Buffalo Billion project and…
With just a few weeks left until the end of the legislative session, a new poll finds New York voters are still craving reform in state government, and…
The state Legislature ends its session for the year on June 16, and expectations are low for any major pieces of legislation to be resolved before the…
A board controlled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the legislative leaders voted Wednesday to approve more than $485 million for the Buffalo Billion project. But…
Former New York State Senator Dean Skelos of Long Island was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison and a $500,000 fine over corruption charges,…