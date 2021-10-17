-
When Democratic candidate for governor Cynthia Nixon called for a state Moreland Act Commission to investigate government corruption Tuesday, she was not…
The New York State Assembly is set to interview potential replacements Tuesday for former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned May 8 in a…
Now that Preet Bharara is no longer the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, some in Albany wonder who will now be investigating potential…
A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly scamming $5 million from investors who thought they were getting in on the ground floor of a new fuel…
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is bringing charges against a former portfolio manager in the state’s pension fund, saying he accepted bribes, which included…
Governor Cuomo, D-N.Y., is pressuring state lawmakers to come back in December for a special session that includes a number of reform items to address…
Speaking at a panel on corruption in state government at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara took a shot at some of Governor…
A former Cuomo Administration official is among those named in a criminal complaint by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, accused of carrying out kickback and…
Governor Cuomo had harsh words for the state’s comptroller, a fellow Democrat, over questions about the value of the state’s economic development…
Governor Andrew Cuomo is trying to focus on positive actions in his public events in recent days as a federal investigation into his administration’s…