Security Increases In Advance Of Passover Holiday

Police on Long Island are ramping up patrols near synagogues and in Jewish neighborhoods for the upcoming Passover holiday.

Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter says the department has updated its plans following the terrorist attacks in Paris and Brussels.

“You know over the last several months we’ve made a number of changes to the Nassau County Police Department, everything from increasing the availability of rifles, to ballistic heavy body armor, and how we go about patrols this time of year.”

Krumpter emphasizes there is no known threat against the county, and the department will continue to monitor “chatter” and social media with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, consisting of the FBI and other local police departments including Suffolk County.

He also says police will look to prevent any anti-Semitic vandalism over the holidays, which he says is thankfully rare in Nassau.