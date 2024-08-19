LIVE UPDATES
Deadly storms batter the Northeast, cause severe flash flooding in CT, Long Island
Severe thunderstorms and showers across the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast triggered deadly flash flooding in the tristate area where roads were turned into rivers, cars were submerged in fast-rising waters, and water rescues unfolded on Long Island and in Connecticut.
Officials across Southwestern Connecticut are evaluating damage from yesterday’s storms that dumped up to 11 inches of rain on the region.
Lamont declares state of emergency
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declares state of emergency following Sunday's storms.
State of emergency has been declared for Suffolk County
Homes near Mill Pond in Stony Brook were evacuated after Harbor Road collapsed early Monday morning.
Officials say a vacant home on Harbor Road and Main Street partially collapsed and has since been condemned. The storm had pushed all of the water out of the Mill Pond into Long Island Sound and other waterways. The last time that happened was over a century ago. A state of emergency has been declared for Suffolk County.
Homes evacuated in Monroe
In Monroe, there were evacuations at the Waterview when Lake Zoar started to wash away the land behind the building.
First Selectman Terry Rooney said homes were destroyed and multiple roads were washed away.
Route 67 in Seymour, CT remains closed
Route 67 in Seymour, Connecticut remains closed after multiple road collapses in the area. Town officials say crews responded to calls of vehicles stuck in water, propane leaks and flooded homes. Route 34 in Seymour was reopened Monday morning, but is still closed in Oxford and Monroe.
Go to https://ctroads.com/ for the latest information and list of road closures.
Bodies recovered in Oxford, Gov. Ned Lamont to hold briefing
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a briefing at Oxford Town Hall at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the historic flooding and the recovery areas.
The bodies of two women who were washed away by flood waters in Oxford have been recovered