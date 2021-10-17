-
The United States Navy has been granted access to property in Nassau County to address underground contamination in Bethpage.Nassau lawmakers unanimously…
New York's top environmental official says he is outraged over documents found in an Newsday investigation that the U.S. Navy and Northrop Grumman…
The defense manufacturer Grumman knew for decades that its facility was contaminating the groundwater in Bethpage and neighboring Long Island communities.…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is concerned that toxic chemicals could seep into private drinking water wells on Long Island. He wants the Navy to expand…
A new contamination hot spot has been found at a former baseball field in Bethpage, Long Island. The site is next to a community park that is being…
A second water treatment system came online last week on Long Island to help remove carcinogenic chemicals from the Bethpage plume.The $4 million system…
The U.S. Navy has opposed New York State’s plan to clean up the toxic plume in Bethpage created by a defense manufacturing plant decades ago.The Navy…
U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi of Long Island has called on Northrop Grumman and the Navy to work out a deal with New York to help pay for efforts to contain…
The Bethpage Water District has filed a federal lawsuit against Northrop Grumman and chemical companies after the toxic chemical 1,4-dioxane was found in…
The Bethpage Water District on Long Island is building a $19.5 million facility to treat contaminants from the nearby former Northrop Grumman site, which…