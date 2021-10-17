Federal Aid

-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he’s on board with a proposal endorsed by top Democrats in Congress to offer partial relief for states whose economics…
-
N.Y. Comptroller: State Continues To Lead Nation In Paying More In Federal Taxes Than It Gets In AidNew York continues to lead the nation in what it pays to the federal government compared to the funding it gets back. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli…
-
A popular program that provides mental health services to veterans in Suffolk County faces deep funding cuts without federal coronavirus relief.The PFC…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dug his heels in when asked for the state to make decisions on how to close its COVID-19 related multi-billion dollar…
-
The Metropolitan Transportation Agency plans to borrow nearly $3 billion to cope with the loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.The agency says it…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is dismissing as “political” President Donald Trump’s Justice Department move to classify New York City, Seattle and…
-
New York’s Comptroller says federal coronavirus relief funding missed the mark and ended up shortchanging the communities hard hit by the virus — and Long…