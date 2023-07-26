Shinnecock art studio presents "Counterpart" exhibition

A Shinnecock art studio will present the work of six artists on Saturday in an exhibition that explores themes of relationships.

Ma’s House and BIPOC Art Studio will host an opening reception at its studio located on Shinnecock Indian Tribal territory. The exhibition entitled, “Counterpart,” will be a mix of indoor and outdoor exhibits.

It’s an exhibition that will showcase each artist's work as they explore their relationships with family, culture, community and themselves. It features photography, mixed media and sculptures.

Brianna Hernández is a curator at Ma’s House. Hernández said the studio had an open call to artists but didn’t specify a theme. Instead, artists were asked to choose the work that best represents them.

“It was unique for me and it was exciting because I think I got to see some things from them that I wouldn’t have otherwise if I had gone in with my own ideas of what I thought their work was,” Hernández said.

Artists featured in the exhibition include Isabella Fernanda, Edward Gia, Julie Anne Lee, Jordan Ramsey Ismaiel and Tiffany J Sutton.

In addition to the artwork featured inside the studio, the exhibition will debut a new outdoor sculpture. The piece depicts “Ho’ohokukalani,” the Hawaiian creation story.

Artist Pauline Leilani Badamo who normally works with metal, will showcase a hand-blown glass and metal piece.

“She’s incorporating glass into her metal sculpture which is really exciting," Hernández said. "So we were able to find a spot on the grounds for her work to be outside and really just shining in the sunlight.”

Hernández said Badamo's work was made possible because of funding from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, which is a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts.

The opening reception for the exhibition will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ma’s House Art Studio on the Shinnecock reservation. The exhibition will be on display until September 16 by appointment.