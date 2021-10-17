Native Americans

-
Tribal leaders in Connecticut are trying again for a long-sought-after goal — to make Native American history a mandatory part of the state’s public…
Native American history would be a mandatory part of public schools in Connecticut, if a bill introduced by State Senator Cathy Osten passes.Osten’s…
The Shelter Island Board of Education on Long Island has voted to retire its high school’s mascot “the Indians.” The school has used the image of a Native…
The chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot tribal nation said he’s confident Joe Biden — if elected — will build upon the work former President Barack Obama…
A new project will organize indigenous people in Suffolk County to make sure they are counted accurately in the U.S. Census.Members of the indigenous…
About 45 acres in Jamesport on the North Fork of Long Island will be set aside for preservation because of their historical and cultural significance to…
A Long Island Native American Tribe could soon be officially recognized.The New York State Legislature voted almost unanimously to acknowledge the…
The Southampton School Board has voted to adopt a school calendar that acknowledges Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day.Southampton has the…
When Noah Hallock built his farmstead in the 1700s, he did so near a massive boulder that stood over 30 feet high and less than a quarter of a mile from…
Yale University said Tuesday it will remove a "problematic" doorway stone carving that depicts a Puritan settler aiming a musket at a Native American, a…