arts & culture

Cultural institutions, like museums, theaters, galleries, and music clubs, are gathering places for the masses. They are also some of the last venues to…
The king of escape Harry Houdini still fascinates us even though he died 94 years ago on Halloween this year. A new biography, “Houdini: The Elusive…
Character actor and Connecticut native Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81. Dennehy’s career spanned more than four decades, from TV and movies to…
It’s a matter of fact that between 1840 and 1882 there were eight assassination attempts on the life of Queen Victoria, but in his suspenseful novel “The…
The Legacy Theatre in Branford, Connecticut, isn’t technically open yet. But Artistic Director Keely Baisden Knudsen says they’ve done more than 70…
A New York-based concert series offers an unusual way to listen to classical music: from inside the orchestra.Audience members file into a concert hall at…
The largest collection of watercolors by the British artist J.M.W. Turner opened at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut on Saturday.Museum Senior…
For the first time ever, the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” is coming to Connecticut. Four hundred fans lined up for tickets in Hartford on Saturday.The…
Scott Lewis of New Haven spent 19 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit. For two decades Lewis worked to prove his innocence. He won his…
The Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii has been actively erupting since May. Last week the U.S. Geological Survey reported Kilauea produced a…