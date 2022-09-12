© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County government investigates possible cyber intrusion

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
29723649810_8cb4a06489_c.jpg
Blogtrepreneur
/
Flickr

Officials on Long Island said they’re investigating a possible cyber attack on Suffolk County government websites last week. The county is working with federal investigators to determine the extent of the intrusion. 

County email and some applications were taken offline Thursday night so that officials could investigate the possible hack.

Emergency services and 911 have been operating as normal. County officials said they’re working with the Department of Homeland Security to determine whether any data has been breached.

It’s not clear if the intrusion was a ransomware attack — where criminals steal data and demand money to return it.

Several Long Island schools districts and other municipalities have been hit by ransomware and malware attacks in the past few years.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
