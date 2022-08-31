Shinnecock Indian Nation opens annual powwow to the public

The annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow will be open to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The 76th annual powwow will be on the tribe’s territory on Church Street in Southampton.

Celebrations will begin Friday and continue through Labor Day weekend. The festivities will kick off each day with a grand entry that will feature dancers and will end with sunset fire lightings.

The event is among the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast. Tribal members from around the country are expected to be in attendance. The ceremonies during the weekend include guest entertainment, prayers, ceremonial dances and the acknowledgment of visiting dignitaries.

There will be drum and dance competitions for tribes with a variety of prizes throughout the four days. Native American vendors will showcase art, crafts, jewelry, paintings and food.

Tickets are available for purchase online.