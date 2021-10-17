-
Connecticut lawmakers will consider legislation that would make it illegal to discriminate against hairstyles that are associated with African Americans.…
How do you preserve African American history? Connecticut author Jill Snyder started with her own family. Her book: "Dear Mary, Dear Luther" is a rare…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state needs to do more to convince Black residents that a COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and effective. Black…
History was made at the State Capitol Monday as the Senate elected its first woman, and African-American woman, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, as its leader to…
Black students are more likely to go to college if they have at least one black teacher in elementary school. That’s one of the findings in a new study…
Two residents of Stamford, Connecticut, want to make their city the home of a museum dedicated to black World World II veterans. The Museum of Black WWII…