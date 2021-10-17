Indigenous Rights

-
On Indigenous Peoples' Day, Shinnecock members call out centuries of U.S. policy that kept them poorPresident Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day. But the celebration is bittersweet for Indigenous communities that…
A high school in Litchfield, Connecticut, is working to remove all paintings of Native Americans from its building.State law requires every school…
Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation rallied outside Southampton Town Hall in eastern Long Island on Tuesday night to urge the town to approve a deal…
Elementary and middle school classrooms in Connecticut will focus more on the history of Indigenous people if lawmakers decide to pass legislation to…
For 26 days, Shinnecock residents camped out along the Sunrise Highway — the only road in and out of the Hamptons.“We've had snow, we've had rain, we've…
The town of Southampton, Long Island, has approved a six-month moratorium on new construction in a wealthy Hamptons neighborhood called Shinnecock Hills…