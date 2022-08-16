Shinnecock Nation awarded $1.14 million in federal funding for road repairs
The Shinnecock Tribal Nation will receive federal grant funding to improve roadways on its Southampton territory. The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted the tribe $1.14 million to renovate the roadways on the 800-acre reservation.
Lauryn Randall, of the Shinnecock Department of Transportation, said the renovations will address several problems with roadways.
Renovations include a new water drainage system, lighting at night and pavement markings. Reflective signage will also be added that include the tribe’s native Shinnecock/Algonquin language. Tribal trustee chairman Bryan Polite told Newsday that the roads are in disrepair and the funding will go a long way.
Randall said the tribe hasn’t received New York state funding for maintaining its roadways since 2016.
The grant is part of the Biden administration’s $2.2 billion Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. The transportation grant for the Shinnecock is one of five awards in the federal program for New York entities.