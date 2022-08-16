© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Shinnecock Nation awarded $1.14 million in federal funding for road repairs

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published August 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
Shinnecock-locks.jpg
Roger Rowlett
/
Wikimedia Commons
A Sunrise Highway bridge over the Shinnecock canal on Long Island.

The Shinnecock Tribal Nation will receive federal grant funding to improve roadways on its Southampton territory. The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted the tribe $1.14 million to renovate the roadways on the 800-acre reservation.

Lauryn Randall, of the Shinnecock Department of Transportation, said the renovations will address several problems with roadways.

Renovations include a new water drainage system, lighting at night and pavement markings. Reflective signage will also be added that include the tribe’s native Shinnecock/Algonquin language. Tribal trustee chairman Bryan Polite told Newsday that the roads are in disrepair and the funding will go a long way.

Randall said the tribe hasn’t received New York state funding for maintaining its roadways since 2016.

The grant is part of the Biden administration’s $2.2 billion Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. The transportation grant for the Shinnecock is one of five awards in the federal program for New York entities.

Long Island News Long IslandShinnecock NationSouthamptonShinnecock BayState Fundingstate grantroadwaysJeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report for America corps member who writes about Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.
