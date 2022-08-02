© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Poll shows Hochul leading Zeldin in race for New York governor

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published August 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
Election 2022 New York
Seth Wenig
/
AP
New York Governor Kathy Hochul waves to supporters during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York.

A new poll by Siena College finds Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul leading Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the 2022 race to hold the state’s top elected post.

The poll finds Hochul ahead of Zeldin by 14 points at 53% to 39%. Siena poll spokesman Steve Greenberg said the democratic governor, who is seeking a full term in office, leads among Democrats, African Americans and in New York City, while Zeldin is ahead in upstate. Among Independents, and in the New York City suburbs, the race is closer.

“Independent voters (are) closely divided,” Greenberg said. “44% with Zeldin, 42% with Hochul.”

But numerically, there are twice as many democrats in the state than independents, or republicans, so Zeldin would need to win over some democratic voters in order to be victorious in November.

The poll also found that two thirds of all New York voters oppose the decision by the U.S. Supreme court to overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, and three quarters think abortion in some form should remain legal. Hochul is pro-abortion rights, Zeldin is anti-abortion.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
