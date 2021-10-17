-
Environmental groups say voters should say yes to the measure, while some business leaders in the state say it could have unintended consequences.
When New Yorkers begin early voting on Saturday, their ballots will contain an unusually high number of propositions, ranging from expanding voting access, to whether everyone in the state should be guaranteed the right to clean air and water.
Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, is demanding an independent review of the report, which she said destroyed the former governor’s reputation.
This November, if voters turn over their ballots they’ll see five proposals to amend the New York State constitution including what’s being called the Environmental Rights Amendment.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul stopped short of calling for Jay Jacobs' resignation, saying for now she is satisfied with his apology.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state has ended its opposition to a 2006 ruling from New York's highest court that required billions more to be allocated each…
Governor Kathy Hochul said she has apologized to family members of nursing home residents who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. The…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) detailed parts of the federal infrastructure bill during a stop in New York's Delaware County on Monday.The latest…
New York State will have to temporarily continue to allow religious exemptions for health care workers who say their faith prevents them from getting the…
A new Marist College poll finds that New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who’s been in office for less than two months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo…