While nearly 70% of New Yorkers believe the worst of the pandemic is over, nearly half are still worried about getting sick, according to a new Siena…
A Siena College poll this week has found that nearly half of New Yorkers said the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health. According to the…
A new poll finds that scandals surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo have taken a toll.While New Yorkers continue to believe the governor did a good job leading…
There’s some good news, of a sort, for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a new Siena College poll out Monday.Despite most elected Democrats in New York…
Nearly one-in-four CEOs on Long Island say their businesses may not survive the pandemic.That’s according to a Siena College poll released this week…
A poll of New York voters has found support for speeding up the timetable for election workers to begin processing and counting absentee ballots in future…
A new poll finds the majority of New Yorkers say they are not better off now than they were four years ago. The sentiments do not seem to be hurting…
Is Governor Cuomo backing away from his support for the new Common Core curriculum in schools? As Karen DeWitt reports, Cuomo seems to have cooled from…
A new poll finds most New Yorkers are embarrassed by the candidacies of Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer for Mayor and Comptroller of New York City. The…
A survey released on Wednesday finds that for the first time in nearly four years New Yorkers are positive about the real estate market. The Siena College…