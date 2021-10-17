-
A bill proposed in New York would shift recycling costs from local governments to packaging producers.State Senator Todd Kaminsky and Assemblyman Steve…
New legislation proposed in New York would set a state goal of conserving at least 30% of land by 2030.State Senator Todd Kaminsky, chair of the Senate…
A bill introduced last week in New York would require schools to teach students about the swastika and the noose as symbols of hate. Lawmakers say it is…
Senators and assemblymembers are pushing for action to combat climate change before the legislative session ends later this month. But Governor Andrew…
The New York State Legislature has passed two bills to protect Long Island’s shoreline and marine life. The bills ban oil drilling and one style of…
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky has released the results of a survey about the Long Island Rail Road conducted by his office.More than 560 railroad…
Some Democratic lawmakers are pushing for a measure that would make anonymous political ads on Facebook and other social media illegal. They say the ads…
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, wants to make the state’s bribery laws stronger to combat corruption in Albany. Kaminsky says it's…
The special election to replace former New York Senate Republican Leader Dean Skelos of Long Island is too close to call. Skelos was convicted on federal…
Tuesday is not only New York’s presidential primary. It is also the day for two special elections to replace the disgraced former leaders of the New York…