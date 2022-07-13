UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, names new president

The UBS Arena on Long Island named Kim Stone as its new president. Stone previously served as an executive of the NBA’s Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

The Binghamton, New York native worked with the Heat for 20 years in a number of executive roles and was the general manager of Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco for three years.

The UBS Arena, named after the financial services giant, opened last fall near Belmont Park in Elmont and is the home of the New York Islanders hockey team.

Stone’s new role includes plans to develop a hotel and retail complex near the arena. Her first day on the job is August 1.