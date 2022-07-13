© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, names new president

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
The UBS Arena near Belmont Park in Elmont. The venue opened in 2021 and serves as the home of the NHL's New York Islanders.

The UBS Arena on Long Island named Kim Stone as its new president. Stone previously served as an executive of the NBA’s Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

The Binghamton, New York native worked with the Heat for 20 years in a number of executive roles and was the general manager of Warriors’ Chase Center in San Francisco for three years.

The UBS Arena, named after the financial services giant, opened last fall near Belmont Park in Elmont and is the home of the New York Islanders hockey team.

Stone’s new role includes plans to develop a hotel and retail complex near the arena. Her first day on the job is August 1.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
