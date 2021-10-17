-
Long Island high school sports will begin with no COVID-19 restrictions for the fall. Practice for all sports in Suffolk County and football in Nassau…
-
A New London, Connecticut native who played basketball for Team Puerto Rico in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is to be honored this weekend.The city where India…
-
College athletes can be big business for many universities, especially if they’re top performers in their sport. They get the glory, they get the fame but…
-
UConn alumnae and WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson will be out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.The announcement was made on the…
-
In Connecticut, a new law would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name or likeness beginning in September. Governor Ned Lamont signed…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that spectators will be allowed at horse and auto races at a 20% capacity beginning on April 22. That’s just in…
-
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:Governor Ned Lamont said COVID-19 infections in Connecticut are now low enough for him to ease…
-
What happens to the High School student-athletes looking for a path to college through sports but can’t play because of COVID-19?On the flip side, what…
-
Connecticut health officials released new guidelines for safe sports practice this winter while coronavirus cases rise across the state.Governor Ned…
-
Nassau County has postponed all high school sports until 2021.Nassau school superintendents voted unanimously in an emergency meeting this morning to…