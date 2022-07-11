Suffolk County fills all available appointment slots for first batch of monkeypox vaccine

All available appointments to receive the monkeypox vaccine in Suffolk County filled up within hours of scheduling appointments on Monday. Suffolk County received 750 doses of the monkeypox vaccine so far, the second highest amount in the state after New York City.

Last week, County Executive Steve Bellone announced that two pop-up clinics would open on Thursday and Friday on Fire Island, and that eligible residents could schedule an appointment online beginning Monday.

A spokesperson for Bellone confirmed that all appointments have been booked and urged residents to call Suffolk 311 and provide their contact information so they can be alerted once more appointments become available.

"Right now we have a limited supply of the Monkeypox vaccine, but as production ramps up we are hopeful that we will receive additional doses," the spokesperson said.

As of Friday, 153 cases of monkeypox had been reported in New York, mostly among gay and bisexual men, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, anyone can spread monkeypox regardless of sexual orientation — through close physical contact or shared personal items.

LGBTQ advocates have cautioned against stigmatizing the gay community.