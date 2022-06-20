© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York's local tax incentives program creates fewest jobs in a decade

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
hochul-long island.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP

New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the state’s program to generate jobs through tax incentives created the lowest number of positions in over a decade.

In his annual report on industrial development agencies, DiNapoli found that even though these local agencies granted the most ever in tax exemptions, they returned fewer jobs compared to years prior.

Statewide, the agencies in most counties and towns doled out nearly $1 billion in tax exemptions in 2020. The number of jobs gained was 167,984, the smallest number of reported net jobs gained in the last ten years.

On Long Island, the agencies gave out $210 million in tax exemptions and gained 40,697 jobs. That’s $5,170 in tax breaks for each job gained.

DiNapoli also said industrial development agencies have been funding fewer and larger projects over the years statewide.

Tags

Long Island News Charles LaneLong IslandTom DiNapolijobstax incentiveseconomic development
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
See stories by Charles Lane