A report by the state’s comptroller finds the state might run out of cash to meet its payments as early as next month, and faces an immediate gap of $9 to…
Among the statewide races, the contest for state comptroller often gets little attention from voters. But there’s still lots of interest in the post…
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is out with his annual report on Wall Street profits, and he finds, not surprisingly, they are up.DiNapoli says…
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is using the state’s $206 billion pension to force Google, Facebook, and Twitter to address fake news, hate…
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli warns of a “problematic” budget season, as the state faces a structural deficit, changes to the federal tax code,…
Some lawmakers are pressing the state’s comptroller to divest the state’s pension fund from the fossil fuel industry. But Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says he…
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is bringing charges against a former portfolio manager in the state’s pension fund, saying he accepted bribes, which included…
Average Wall Street bonuses were down 9 percent last year to $146,200 as industry profits declined, New York's comptroller reported Monday.Industry-wide…
The New York comptroller says the Cuomo administration's budget proposal shows ongoing improvements in the state's financial position but lacks funding…
The New York State Comptroller has issued an audit finding that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration has dropped the ball on some aspects of policing…