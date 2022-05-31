© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York offers driver’s licenses with “X” gender marker

By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
SAMPLE-NY-DL.jpg
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles

New York state is now offering driver’s licenses with an “X” gender identity marker, Governor Kathy Hochul said Friday.

The “X” option for licenses, learner’s permits and non-driver identification cards is being implemented in conjunction with a state law approved last June. Proponents of the change had argued that limiting gender identity on licenses to either male or female discriminated against nonbinary New Yorkers.

The option is open to new applicants as well as New Yorkers with existing licenses. They will have the option to change their gender marker from “M” or “F” to “X.”

“Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are,” Hochul said in a prepared statement.

Tags

Long Island News Associated PressKathy HochulDrivers LicenseGender XGender EqualitylgbtqNew YorkLong Island
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press