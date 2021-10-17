Associated Press

-
A Bridgeport police officer has been suspended for 20 days for an incident caught on video in which he struck a 17-year-old in the head with his…
A Connecticut lawmaker is standing by comments that compared Gov. Ned Lamont and his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic to Adolf Hitler.Republican state…
Antisemitic and racist graffiti have been found twice in less than three weeks in a Yale University building that is under renovation, police said.In the…
The Mohegan Sun casino announced Monday that it has suspended wagering on the WNBA after questions were raised over a potential conflict in taking bets on…
A small plane crashed into a building in Farmington, Connecticut, Thursday morning.Police have not provided any details of the crash which took place on…
A gun rights group and a few Connecticut residents have sued the police chiefs of four cities across the state over their gun permit processes.
The University of Connecticut and UConn Health will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Their other option is to get an exemption that would…
Connecticut’s largest health care union, SEIU 1199 has asked Governor Ned Lamont to give nursing homes another 30 days to make sure all of its employees…
The New York state Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leaders concluded they didn't have the…
The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut has announced it is reinstituting stricter COVID-19 protocols following increased infection rates in the…