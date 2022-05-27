© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Long Island man gets over 3 years in prison for crimes committed during the Jan. 6 riots

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
Law enforcement, including Capitol Police officers, try to hold back rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Kent Nishimura
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Law enforcement, including Capitol Police officers, try to hold back rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Greg Rubenacker, the Farmingdale man charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

Rubenacker pleaded guilty to all 10 charges of his federal indictment, including assaulting and resisting an officer, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding. Prosecutors said a tipster notified the FBI after seeing Rubenacker’s social media posts that showed him smoking marijuana inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

His lawyer told Newsday that Rubenacker respects the judge’s ruling but will appeal the sentence.

Rubenacker is among over 800 people who were arrested for crimes related to the January 6 riots, when mobs attacked the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Tags

Long Island News January 6Long IslandCapitol RiotsU.S. CapitolDesiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
