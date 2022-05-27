Long Island man gets over 3 years in prison for crimes committed during the Jan. 6 riots

Greg Rubenacker, the Farmingdale man charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 41 months in prison, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.

Rubenacker pleaded guilty to all 10 charges of his federal indictment, including assaulting and resisting an officer, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding. Prosecutors said a tipster notified the FBI after seeing Rubenacker’s social media posts that showed him smoking marijuana inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

His lawyer told Newsday that Rubenacker respects the judge’s ruling but will appeal the sentence.

Rubenacker is among over 800 people who were arrested for crimes related to the January 6 riots, when mobs attacked the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.