The FBI has arrested a Long Island man on charges of illegally storming the U.S. Capitol.Justin McAuliffe of Bellmore bragged on Facebook about being in…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has authorized the deployment of an additional 200 members of the Connecticut National Guard to help with security efforts…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said Joe Biden should still hold a public Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol after Pro-Trump extremist staged a…
Constitutional law experts have reacted to the violent mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to stop Congress…
A driver who led police on a car chase from the White House to the U.S. Capitol before being shot to death yesterday has been identified as a woman from…