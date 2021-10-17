-
Members of an independent redistricting commission in New York have released two maps for new congressional and state elected office districts, one backed…
Connecticut politicians have been urged not to gerrymander new voting districts based on the 2020 census. The plea came from people who testified at a…
The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission held a hearing on Long Island on Tuesday to hear how residents want their new districts…
The commission tasked with drawing new district lines for the state’s congressional and state legislative seats will hold nine public hearings that they…
By the slimmest of margins, just 89 fewer people, New York will slip from 27 to 26 congressional districts after next year’s elections, now that the 2020…