Kelp farmers on Long Island prepare for a burgeoning industry

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to help establish a farming industry with a new crop — kelp. It’s a seaweed for which Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island have already set up commercial programs.

The hope is that the kelp farms meant for Gardiners and Peconic Bays can help restore water quality and fish habitat in eastern Long Island.

WSHU’s climate podcast Higher Ground explored kelp farming along Long Island’s North Shore.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Jonathan Kornreich, Aaren Freeman, marine biologist at Adelphi University, and George Hoffman with the Setauket Harbor Task Force, bag rows of sugar kelp. Brookhaven Town Councilman Jonathan Kornreich said although slimy, the kelp's umami flavor reminded him — unironically — of chicken. It was the first time out on the water harvesting sugar kelp for Emma Forbes, a state aquaculture specialist with the New York Sea Grant. She is designing recommendations for municipalities to permit shallow waters for kelp farming. Scientists used a Port Jefferson harbor patrol boat as a research vessel to harvest the first season of kelp that was planted in nearby Setauket.

Not just a seaweed

