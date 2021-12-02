Hochul comes out in opposition to creating an additional waste facility in Brookhaven

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has joined NAACP advocates in their efforts to stop the creation of another waste facility in the town of Brookhaven.

A developer wants the federal Surface Transportation Board to approve a plan that would dump at the site and then move 6,000 tons of garbage a day off Long Island by rail. They said it’s necessary because the Brookhaven Landfill next door closes in 2024.

The town has said it needs to figure out a plan that can handle its vast amount of waste.

Hochul is calling for federal regulators to avoid fast-tracking approval of what would be the state’s largest waste transfer station in the town of Brookhaven. NAACP advocates called it the “garbage capital of Long Island.”

Hochul told federal regulators that the Brookhaven community and environment is already stressed by several industrial facilities. She called for the town to develop an improved waste-management plan.