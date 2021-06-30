© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

NAACP Rallies In Brookhaven Over Garbage Disposal Plans

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published June 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT
Georgette Grier-Key, Brookhaven NAACP chapter president, rallies for environmental justice.
COURTESY BROOKHAVEN NAACP
/
Georgette Grier-Key, Brookhaven NAACP chapter president, rallies for environmental justice.

NAACP advocates rallied outside of Brookhaven Town Hall on Wednesday to pressure town officials to include the nearby community in discussions about what to do with Long Island’s garbage.

Brookhaven NAACP president Georgette Grier-Key is concerned the town will cede control to a federal railroad regulator over a proposed waste transfer station in Yaphank.

“I stand here before you at the town of Brookhaven to demand justice, environmental justice. What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” Grier-Key said.

The town and developer have said the federal environmental review process is required by law.

The NAACP said the proposal lacks a regional waste management plan that keeps trash out of communities of color.

The state’s environmental committee chairs, both from Long Island, have called on the federal regulator to reject the proposal by developer Winters Bros.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandBrookhavenJ.D. AllenBrookhaven Landfill
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen
Related Content
Load More