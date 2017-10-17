© 2021 WSHU
Cuomo Condemns Federal Tax Overhaul As Pence Visits Western New York

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 17, 2017 at 3:30 PM EDT
cuomo2_apmichaelnoblejr_171017.jpg
Michael Noble Jr.
/
AP
Governor Andrew Cuomo announces new hurricane recovery efforts for Puerto Rico in September in New York.

Governor Cuomo joined other New York Democrats in condemning the federal tax overhaul plan in the wake of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Western New York.  

Cuomo, also speaking in Buffalo where the vice president was attending a fundraiser for Representative Chris Collins, said a provision in the tax overhaul to eliminate deductibility for state and local taxes would deliver a “death blow” to New York. He says it would result in “double taxation” and be a windfall for other states at New York’s expense.

“It’s Washington’s attempt to cut taxes in other parts of the country by using New York as a piggy bank,” said Cuomo “And that is something we cannot allow to happen.”

Cuomo says the proposal hits New York hard because the state has “some of the highest property taxes” in the nation.

The governor’s remarks come as the conservative group the Tax Foundation, ranked New York number two for the worst business climate in the country, behind only New Jersey.

