Another Year, Another Failing Grade For Connecticut Air Quality

Connecticut’s air quality is among the worst in Northeast when it comes to ozone pollution – better known as smog. That’s the finding in the latest annual report from the American Lung Association.

Fairfield County has the worst smog problem of anywhere in the New York metropolitan area, including Long Island. But the report gave all eight Connecticut counties a grade of “F” for ozone pollution.

“We’ve been referred to as the tailpipe of the nation. We’ve got other states that have coal-fired power plants that create the pollution, and then weather patterns bring them to Connecticut,” said Ruth Canovi with the American Lung Association.

Connecticut is one of six states, along with New York, suing the Trump administration for not acting on pollution that drifts into the state from a power plant in Pennsylvania.

The American Lung Association found Suffolk County has the worst ozone pollution in New York State.