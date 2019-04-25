© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Another Year, Another Failing Grade For Connecticut Air Quality

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 25, 2019 at 11:42 AM EDT
pollution_pexels_180614.jpg
Courtesy of Pexels
/

Connecticut’s air quality is among the worst in Northeast when it comes to ozone pollution – better known as smog. That’s the finding in the latest annual report from the American Lung Association.

Fairfield County has the worst smog problem of anywhere in the New York metropolitan area, including Long Island. But the report gave all eight Connecticut counties a grade of “F” for ozone pollution.

“We’ve been referred to as the tailpipe of the nation. We’ve got other states that have coal-fired power plants that create the pollution, and then weather patterns bring them to Connecticut,” said Ruth Canovi with the American Lung Association.

Connecticut is one of six states, along with New York, suing the Trump administration for not acting on pollution that drifts into the state from a power plant in Pennsylvania.

The American Lung Association found Suffolk County has the worst ozone pollution in New York State.

Tags

EnvironmentLong IslandenvironmentConnecticutAmerican Lung Associationpollution
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More