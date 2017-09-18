Music Respawn! A Concert Celebrating Montreal-Made Games

Montreal composer Maxime Goulet (Warhammer 40,000) wanted to do something really special to help celebrate the 375th anniversary of his city, which is home to more than 125 video game studios. He organized a spectacular concert, featuring music exclusively written for games made in Montreal. The concert is Friday, September 29th at the Place des Arts. As Maxime told me, it's a monumental project, but totally worth the effort.

Dina Gilbert will be conducting the 60-member Orchestre Metropolitain, along with a 120-voice choir, performing music from some of the best-known games from Montreal's studios, including Assassin's Creed (Ubisoft): music by Jesper Kyd and Lorne Balfe, Deus Ex (Eidos) music by Michael McCann, and some small but mighty studios like Polytron, who produced FEZ with music by Disasterpeace. Many local Montreal composers, including Samuel Laflamme (Outlast), will also be featured. And Maxime is composing a new work to be premiered as an interactive game involving the entire audience!

