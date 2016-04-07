Respawn! Marty O'Donnell: Myths, Halos and "Dreamers"

Among video game composers, Marty O'Donnell is a rock star. He just happened to write one of the most recognizable game themes of all time: the monks' theme for the Halo series. Since leaving Bungie Studios, Marty has been involved with setting up a new studio, Highwire Games, and is currently in the midst of a Kickstarter campaign to create a prequel album of music for Golem, Highwire's new game. I talked with Marty about his project "Echoes of the First Dreamer," as well as his long career writing music for games.

Golem is still in developement, but Highwire Games has released a teaser trailer:

Over the years, the music from the Halo series has received a lot of love from fans who create their own versions of their favorite themes, like this medley from Boston's Videri String Quartet.

Marty says one of the things he's been enjoying about starting his own studio with a small team of 11 people is that "everybody has a high impact, and every decision is like, 'We could run with this,' which makes it really exciting."