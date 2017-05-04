© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Lyndon Holland Wins A BAFTA For Best Music!

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 4, 2017 at 9:09 AM EDT
virginia-screenshot-4_1.jpg
505 games
/

Newcomer composer Lyndon Holland was as surprised as everyone else that his soundtrack for Virginia was given the BAFTA award for Best Music last month! In the atmospheric thriller, his music does much of the heavy lifting, since there's no dialogue, or even reading. As he explains, the music works with the game to help the player get to the bottom of the mystery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kAYh4MJFc8">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kAYh4MJFc8

Virginia is set in the early 1990s, a time that gave the team plenty of inspiration from such atmospheric, mysterious TV series as Twin Peaks, and Lyndon incorporated a vintage synth sound into his music, paired with the City of Prague Philharmonic:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGBiPAchEes

Writing the music for Virginia was Lyndon's first assignment after graduating from London's prestigious National Film and Television School, but there was still a steep, but fun, learning curve.

Lyndon has some projects in the works, so stay tuned to hear more from this up and coming composer!

Episode tracklist:

Lyndon Holland: Virginia; In Dreams, Welcome to Kingdom, The Pendant, The Halperin Dossier, Sojouner's Truth, Anne's Assignment, End Credits

