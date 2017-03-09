Music Respawn! John Robert Matz: Rookie Of The Year!

It's already been a fantastic year for composer John Robert Matz! At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, his score for Fossil Echo was awarded "Best Interactive Score" by the Game Audio Network Guild, beating out scores from such triple-A games as Uncharted 4. John was also a co-recipient of the "Rookie of the Year" award, given to promising composers whose careers are just getting underway. I caught up with him at GDC the day after the award ceremony. He told me how stunned he was by the awards, and we talked about his approach to composing the mysterious Fossil Echo score.

Besides the music for Fossil Echo, John has some other really interesting projects, including "Song Cycle," a History of Video Games, which begins with "Dot," a tribute to Pong!

John says he's so grateful to be recognized by his game audio peers, and there are lots of exciting music projects in the works.

Episode Tracklist

John Robert Matz: Fossil Echo:

Old Man and the Great Owl, The Island and the Tower, Sunset on the Savannah, A Tree to Rest Under, A Trunk to Sleep Against, The Ladder, Main Theme

