Music Respawn! Daniel James: Setting Goals And Getting There

Composer Daniel James was blown away by the music in the first Metal Gear Solid game he played as a kid, and decided that his goal was to work on a Metal Gear game any way he could. He told me it happened a lot sooner than he thought when he was asked to be part of the music team for Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain!

Daniel gives a lot of the credit for his success to the tightness of the game composers' community. He says once you've proved your level of competence, the community helps each other to land jobs with studios.

His latest project is Breakaway for Amazon Games:

And he shared a sample track:

BreakAwayMainTheme.mp3 Daniel James: Breakaway Main Theme Listen • 2:01

Daniel's also busy on YouTube with demos of his sample libraries, and exploring new software to help other composers.

Episode Tracklist

Daniel James: The Nomad, Part 1: To The Ark

Harry Gregson-Williams: Metal Gear Solid: Main Theme, performed by Tina Guo

Daniel James: The Nomad, Part 1: Surrounded, African Survival, The One, The Stream

Daniel James: Metal Gear Online: Main Theme

The Nomad, Part 1: Black Friday

