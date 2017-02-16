© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Michael A. Levine And The Secrets In "Go Tell Aunt Rhody"

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 16, 2017 at 9:26 AM EST
resident-evil-biohazard-welcome-home-trailer.jpg
Capcom
/

There's a special skill involved in writing music for trailers: create a mood, but don't give away too much! Michael A. Levine's horrifying version of the folk song "Go Tell Aunt Rhody" in the trailer for Resident Evil 7 has stirred up all kinds of theories about hidden messages. We get to the bottom of (some of) them in our conversation.

Although nearly 100 singers auditioned, Jordan Reyne stood out from the rest. Michael describes her intense sound as a voice you're compelled to listen to.

Resident Evil 7 trailer

Episode tracklist

Traditional, arr. Michael A. Levine: Go Tell Aunt Rhody, feat. Jordan Reyne

Traditional: Go Tell Aunt Rodie: Pete Seeger

michael_levine_.jpg
Credit Mariana Barreto
Michael A. Levine

Follow Michael on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to the Music Respawn podcasts in iTunes

Tags

Music RespawnKate RemingtonRespawnMusic RespawnMichael A. LevineResident Evil 7Go Tell Aunt RodyGo Tell Aunt RodiePete Seeger
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
Related Content
Load More